MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency crews continued their work at the site of an explosion, fire, and building collapse in Gaithersburg on Thursday.

The explosion at Potomac Oaks condominiums took down part of one of the building, forcing the evacuation of it and three nearby buildings on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning officials said they had accounted for everyone except the person or people who lived in one of 24 units.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at a news conference that 14 people were hurt in the incident, two more than initially reported on Wednesday.

Of 10 people who were taken to the hospital, only one remained there late Thursday morning. That person’s condition had improved.

Goldstein said as of Wednesday night, 12 families, consisting of 34 people, had checked in with the sheltering task force that had been established. Nine of those people needed shelter assistance. Goldstein said other people were checking in on Thursday.

A crane is setup at the Potomac Oaks Condo complex in Gaithersburg after the apartment explosion yesterday. You can see firefighters extended on a bucket ladder assessing the debris pile. No visible smoke this morning but we know it is likely still smoldering underneath. pic.twitter.com/lG6LIh8TBl — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) November 17, 2022

The fire chief said the investigation into what caused the explosion is focused not only on gas a potential catalyst, but is looking into other sources of ignition.

Because of the way the building was constructed in 1967, which included the use of heavy concrete slabs, crews expected debris removal to take days.