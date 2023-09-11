HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland customers who purchased Cricket Wireless cellphones are entitled to a rebate if the purchase was made between 2013 and 2018.

The Maryland State Appellate Court has ruled that Cricket violated consumer protection laws by failing to disclose that their customers would lose service once a merger went into effect.

Attorney General Anthony Brown estimates 50,000 Cricket customers would lose service. Customers may contact the Maryland Consumer Protection Division or the attorney general’s office for more information.