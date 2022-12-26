VooDoo and Pfc. Trevor Baluch, image courtesy of CPD.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — The Cumberland Police Department (CPD) announced on Monday that one of their canine officers had passed away overnight.

CPD said that VooDoo had passed away suddenly after an illness. He had been a partner to Patrolman First Class Trevor Baluch since April 2022.

During his time with the police department, VooDoo — who was trained in drug detection, tracking and article searches — played a key part in law enforcement.

“VooDoo did a lot of good work for our community and was instrumental in recovering contraband and solving crimes, making this community safer. He will be missed,” CPD said in a release.