FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student faces charges and others face disciplinary action after a cafeteria fight Tuesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the fight started around 11:30 a.m. at Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved. Things started with a verbal argument. An FCSO school resource officer responded to the fight as did other sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office said one student assaulted school staff after refusing directions to leave the area of the fight. That student was to be charged, with others facing disciplinary action as outlined by Frederick County Public Schools policy.

Some students involved in the fighting and some staff members who intervened received cuts and bruises.