PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.

Troopers said they were on the outer loop of Interstate 495 at MD-214 around 11:10 p.m. after Charles Noble Jr., 43, of Washington, D.C. lost control of his motorcycle which rolled on its side. Noble was thrown from it. Several vehicles hit him and left the area.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. Anyone who has information that could help troopers can contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.