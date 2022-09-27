ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a driver who told them he was being chased after they found shell casings and possible crack cocaine in his car.

MSP said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of Washington, D.C. called troopers to say someone was chasing him. State police found him and his car around Annapolis Street and Monterey Avenue in Annapolis.

The troopers saw a bullet hole in the windshield of Hayes’ car. They thought the gunshot that put it there came from inside the car. They looked around on the ground and found a gun. Troopers checked the car, and they said that’s when they found shell casings and the suspected crack cocaine. They said the shell casings matched they type of gun they found on the ground.

The troopers arrested Hayes. Among the charges he faces are:

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Firearm Use in the Commission of a Felony

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm

Illegal Drug Possession

Hayes was at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.

The Maryland State Police said it was investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 as a result of the incident. Troopers asked anyone who may have witnessed anything related to it or may have been a victim of a shooting in the area to contact the Annapolis Barrack at (410) 267-5800.