Guns recovered after a carjacking that took place in Prince George’s County on Dec. 22, 2022. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, investigators found the stolen car at National Harbor. They stopped the car, and the three people inside it ran. Police caught up with them and arrested them. The police department said they recovered four guns.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said each man faces a charge of Auto Theft as well as charges related to gun offenses.