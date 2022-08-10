FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.

Initial reporting indicated that one occupant had been ejecte from one of the vehicles and multiple others were entrapped; one of the victims was pronounced dead. Approximately 30 minutes later DC Realtime News updated the tweet indicating that a second victim had been pronounced dead, and the surviving victims transferred to a nearby trauma center.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS proceeded to shut down the intersection in order to clear the wreckage.

One user replied to DC Realtime News indicating that this intersection is known to be deadly.