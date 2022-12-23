PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police still were trying to figure out all the circumstances involved Friday. They also were in the process of trying to find and contact his family.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. That person stayed there at the scene.