MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland’s Department of Environment is receiving funding to develop strategies to improve air quality in the state’s underserved communities.

U.S. Senators, Democratic Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume and Glenn Ivey announced $497,861 in Inflation Reduction Act funding to help combat air pollutants that cause health disparities and achieve environmental justice.

The federal funding will help to identify the most threatening pollutants in Cheverly, Curtis Bay and Turner Station. These communities have experienced environmental and health disparities from pollution and COVID-19.

The department will work with community partners to install a network of sensors to monitor the air quality.

The data collected and community recommendations will be used to implement risk reduction measures such as trainings, action plans to mitigate pollution and community workforce development groups.

Maryland is also providing $55,137 as voluntary cost share for the project, bringing total funding to $552,998.