FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident and a possible armed robbery that was in progress.

Deputies said that they saw the driver of the truck involved, Aaron Dove, 43, lighting fireworks and sending them into a crowd and house in the 15800 block of Old Frederick Rd. The deputies said Dove ignored them, even though they had their emergency equipment activated, and went south on Old Frederick Road.

Many people told investigators that Dove had been to the home several times in the hours preceding the deputies’ arrival. Witnesses said Dove shot a Roman candle at one person at close range, striking the person in the chest. The person had grabbed the Roman candle to push it away. Dove supposedly hit him with his truck, ran over his foot, and drove away. Another person said that Dove hit a car parked in front of the neighbor’s home. Deputies found notable damage on that car.

The person hit in the chest by the Roman candle wasn’t hurt.

Maryland State Police and sheriff’s deputies made several attempts to stop Dove. They finally did by using stop sticks. The Frederick County Sheriffs’ Office said Dove, who was wearing a tactical vest and helmet, resisted arrest. Deputies and state troopers used two Taser rounds, two Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray rounds, and a sponge round on Dove, but the sheriff’s office said they had minimal effect. Eventually, the deputies and troopers removed Dove from his vehicle and took him into custody.

Investigators said they found a number of illegal aerial fireworks, a high-powered pellet gun with an open can of pellets, two other look-a-like guns that were an air pistol and air long gun, numerous knives. and a box of other aerial fireworks located in the truck bed.

Charge’s against Dove include:

Assault – 2nd degree (8 counts)

Reckless endangerment (4 counts)

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000 (2 counts)

Resisting and interfering with an arrest

Obstructing and hindering

Fireworks discharge without a permit

Fireworks possession without a permit

Additionally, he faces these traffic citations:

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device

Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop



If anyone has additional information about the incident, they can contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 600-1046 and reference Case #22-096050/096051.