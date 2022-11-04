FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said an elementary school teacher was responsible for creating a panic Thursday after the teacher had someone call to report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it determined that no stabbings had taken place at Green Valley Elementary School. The school, which was on lockdown because of the report, is located at 11501 Fingerboard Rd. in Monrovia.

Police said the teacher who had the person call in the report took 27 students through woods to a café at the time of the falsely reported incident.

By early Friday morning, deputies hadn’t said if anyone would face charges. DC News Now reached out to Frederick County Public Schools for a comment and any additional information that it could provide about the incident.