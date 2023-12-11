BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Renee Wooding is the Executive Director of the Cool Kids Campaign in Towson, Maryland. She says their mission is to improve the quality of life for families dealing with childhood cancer.

The organization has helped thousands of children since 2006. They have facilities in Maryland, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Cool Kids Campaign receives referrals from hospitals, and they provide care packages for the children and their families.

“The referral from the hospitals gives us a lot of information about the child,” said Wooding. “We find out what they like to do when they are active, and what they like to do when they have quiet time.”

The organization also provides academic tutoring.

“About one-third of the kids who are treated for cancer, get help back because they miss a lot of school,” said Wooding, “We know they can fall behind, and we also know the chemo and radiation can change the function of the brain.”

Wooding says they get a lot of support from private donations and fundraisers throughout the year.