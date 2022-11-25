NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite issues with the economy, shoppers packed Tanger Outlets National Harbor Friday, looking for Black Friday sales, and few people went home empty-handed.

“All the deals. This has been an awesome deal, every store pretty much had 50%-60% off,” said Yves Jean-Baptiste, one of the shoppers. “So, I had no choice but to get out of my house and get out here today.”

The National Retail Federation estimated a record 166.3 million people planned to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, an increase of nearly eight million people compared to last year.

The financial firm Deloitte said shoppers will spend an average of $507 on gifts this holiday season, up $6 from the 2021 season.

Shoppers said they definitely will open their wallets more for family and friends.

“They’re visiting, and sometimes I’m gifting them some of the things they’re buying,” said Vinzel Brown. “So, I’m spending a little more.”

“I spent more because last year, with all the pandemic restrictions, I didn’t really want to be in stores, versus this year everything a little more relaxed, actually able to get in and out of the stores,” Jean-Baptiste said.

The lines on Black Friday had outlet management optimistic about the holiday shopping season.

“Stores are going to continue to run their sales through the weekend. A lot of people are traveling again for the first time. So, I think families have all sorts of plans,” said Tanger Outlets National Harbor spokeswoman Carrie Egerton.