DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Four people were injured and a dog was on the loose after a crash between a van and a Ride On bus in Derwood on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders said that the crash took place near the intersection of E. Gude Drive and Calhoun Drive. The van rolled over, trapping two people inside. Both were extracted, and responders transported them along with two other people who were injured to a nearby hospital. One of these victims was a child.

All four who were transported had non-life-threatening injuries.

A pit bull that was in the crash was ejected and ran away. As of 1:44 p.m., the dog was still missing.

Several others involved in the crash refused transportation.