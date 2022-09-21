MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — More children will be able to experience the joy and benefits of reading as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands in Montgomery County.

The program provides free books to children from birth to age 5. Each month, families receive a carefully selected, new book in the mail, which gives children the opportunity to build their own personal libraries, regardless of family income.

The Montgomery County affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library said it was adding two zip codes to the list of zip codes it already served.

The program became available to children who live in 20889 (Montgomery Village) on Sept. 19. Families who live in 20876, which covers portions of Germantown, can take part in the program beginning on Nov. 2.

The other zip codes served in Montgomery County are:

20850 and 20851 (Rockville)

20877 (Gaithersburg)

20895 (Kensington)

20903 and 20906 (Silver Spring)

20912 (Takoma Park)

The program has a goal of fostering a love of books in children and setting them up to succeed in school and life with a little imagination thrown in to the mix.

To find out more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Montgomery County, including how to sign up for it, you can click here.

Entertainer Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee in 1995. She believed the seeds of children’s dreams often were in books. She also was inspired by her father who couldn’t read or write.

