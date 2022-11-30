LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people at Fox Rest apartments in Laurel were unable to enter their apartment buildings on Wednesday after a large fire broke out.

“I saw it from 197, hoping it wasn’t my building and it was,” said Wardell Brown. “When I pulled up it was in a ball of flames. I called 911.”

Brown lives on the second floor of the building where the fire happened. He wasn’t home when it happened, but he was worried when he stepped out of his car and saw the flames.

“Just how much I lost maybe. Hopefully, it ain’t too bad. My main concern is that whatever family it affected the most and they’re okay,” said Brown.

Prince George’s County Fire Department tells DC News Now they arrived on the scene at 2:46, when they saw large flames coming from the roof of the 3-story building. The flames were so big they required assistance from Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard County Fire Department. Laurel Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene assisting.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but 13 units were affected. 44 people cannot return to their homes for the night.

“Until we get some better clarification, the fire department and the rental office it’s up in the air where we’re going to be staying,” said Brown. “Belongings can be replaced but it’s an unwanting feeling.”

The Red Cross is working with the victims.