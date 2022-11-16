MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An explosion at a Gaithersburg condo building on Wednesday left anywhere from 50 to 75 residents displaced.

Bohrer Park Activity Center opened as a temporary shelter at 506 S Frederick Avenue providing those in need with resources. Maryland House Partners is also holding a fundraiser for families affected.

Organizers from the immigrant advocacy organization CASA said they are concerned that this is again another explosion happening in a predominately Black and brown, immigrant and low-income community.

“There’s a lot of steps that the county can be taken to ensure that these communities have all the resources available,” said Alex Vazquez, CASA’s Montgomery County Lead Organizer. “To not only just report condition-based conditions and buildings, but also that they have the resources and knowledge to be able to report gas leaks.”

Shruti Bhatnagar, Chair of the Sierra Club Montgomery County Group say that begins with officials going into these communities most impacted to listen to residents… and not just when a tragedy happens.

“Learn from how and why it’s happening in these apartment buildings,” said Bhatnagar. “What is the population that resides in these communities? And hearing directly from those communities on what can be done to ensure that these instances don’t happen again.”