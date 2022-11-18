TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Friday, dozens of people filled Jameson Street in Temple Hills to honor 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot in front of his home while raking leaves last Tuesday.

“Raking the leaves in your own front yard should be safe to every child. You should not be scared to have your kids in your own front yard,” said his mother, Juanita Agnew.

His father Antoine Agnew said that the morning Jayz was shot, he completed all his chores with no problem. They both went outside to remove the leaves from the yard, when Antoine went inside to warm dinner that’s when he heard the gunshots and found his son on the ground in their yard.

“I told go ahead Jayz get these piles up, and then when you finish come get me and I’ll show you how to use the leaf blower to make your job easier from this point moving forward. The sad thing is I’ll never get to teach how to use that leaf blower,” said Antoine.

Loved ones including his former principal at Hillcrest Elementary.

“He was a wonderful young man full of promise and full of hope,” said Principal David Brown.

There were hugs and tears, and people wrote messages expressing their love for him. Jayz was known for his laid-back and goofy personality.

“He would come to the door, open it and he’d run and hide. I’d come in the house and I’d look behind the door and then all of a sudden he’d say roar. I’d say, Jayz I told you don’t do that,” said his grandmother.

His classmates also shared with the community how much they missed his presence in school.

“Me and Jayz were always arguing, but we would be playing and stuff. He would say what are you looking at Justice, and I would smile and we would just argue. It’s like weird going to school now because when I go in class I don’t get the same approach that I used to. I don’t really like going to school and then I get emotional,” said his classmate Justice.

His mom, dad, loved ones and even other parents who have lost their children plead with the community to put a stop to gun violence.

“Stand up, enough is enough. Not another mother, not another family, we have to do as we can as a community. We call on our leaders for more surveillance,” said his mother Juanita Agnew. “Parents encourage your child to say something if they saw something because it could have been them and you do not want it to be your child.”