PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a woman wanted for hitting and killing a man on Interstate 95, then leaving the area.

MSP said Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, was in the Prince George’s County Detention Center Thursday morning. Troopers arrested her Wednesday after a traffic stop at Hollins Ferry Road, north of I-695 in Baltimore, Md.

State police said shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 4, Benitez was driving a car on I-95 South near the Intercounty Connector when she hit Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Md.. who died.

Investigators found that Burke was parked on the shoulder of the road, talking to someone outside of their car. During the course of the conversation, that person stepped into the lanes of I-95. Burke tried to pull her back. While he was in the roadway, Burke was hit by Benitez’s car. Benitez didn’t stay there.

An SUV also hit Burke, but the driver of the SUV pulled over and dialed 9-1-1.

Investigators initially thought a tractor trailer also hit Burke and left, but MSP said Thursday that wasn’t the case.

The charges against Benitez are Leaving the Scene of an Injury Collision and Failing to Report a Collision to Police.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact the College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.