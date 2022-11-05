PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver died Saturday morning after hitting a disabled tractor trailer along part of Interstate 95.

MSP said the crash happened on the southbound side of the interstate prior to Route 212 in Beltsville.

Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a crash on southbound I-95 before Route 212 in Beltsville. Troopers said the car hit the back of the tractor trailer which was on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t hurt.

MSP said troopers from the College Park Barrack and Forestville Barrack were at the scene, along with members of the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Detours were in place, with lanes shut down, while the investigation took place and crews cleaned up the wreckage.

People the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were there to help with the detours.