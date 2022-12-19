ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover.

The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he and his daughter were stopped at a red light at Arundel Mills Boulevard and MD Rt. 100. He said a woman in a white, 2022 Audi Q5 was at the light, also. The driver said the woman pulled a gun out of the center console of the SUV, waved it up and down, and pointed it at him an his daughter, who was in the front passenger seat. The driver said the woman then drove off.

It was the driver who indicated this happened as the result of road rage.

Anyone with information that could help detectives can contact them at (410) 222-6155 or call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.