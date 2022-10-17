ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove himself back to the Mr. Pizza and Subs, located at 344 Hospital Dr., after the robbery.

The delivery driver said while he was on Mountain Ridge Court, the robber came up to him from behind and pushed something into his back. He told the driver he wanted property that he had on him and punched the driver in the head. The driver fought back, but the robber was able to get away.

The driver noticed that the robber dropped an iPhone. The driver picked it up and gave it to police.

While the investigation was taking place, officers at the police station in the Eastern District received a call from someone who told them he had tracked his phone to the station using the “Find My iPhone” app. The person came to the station to get the phone. Detectives interviewed him.

As of Monday, police did not say an arrest had been made for the robbery. Detectives still were investigating and asked anyone who has information that could help them to call (410) 222-6135. People also can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line. That number is (410) 222-4700.