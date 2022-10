HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at 115 S. Mulberry St. finding fentanyl, crack cocaine, $5,000 cash, and firearms.

Four people were apprehended, three in relation to the posession of controlled substances, and one on an outstanding warrant.

Nicholas Silverman, age 20, Bronson Benjamin, age 33 both of Hagerstown and Farrah Wisner age 19 of Baltimore were arrested and charged with posssesion.