CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police released the name of a man whom someone shot and killed early Sunday morning in Capitol Heights.

Officers said they found 26-year-old James Johnson of Columbia shot inside a car in the 600 block of Addison Rd. S. around 12:10 a.m., Johnson died there.

In addition to releasing Johnson’s name Monday, the police department said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

To provide information, you can contact detectives at 301-516-2512. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You’ll refer to Case Number 22-0032098.