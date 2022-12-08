ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — There are many misconceptions when it comes to eating disorders, which can be serious and often fatal if not treated.

Jennifer Rollin, therapist & founder of The Eating Disorder Center talks about the different kinds of eating disorders and why is it viewed as a choice.

Actor Brendan Fraser recently opened up about his eating disorder condition, he said he starved himself when prepping for George of the Jungle.

Rollins is also co-author of “The inside scoop on Eating Disorder Recovery”.