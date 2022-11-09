MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Incumbent Marc Elrich will continue in his role as County Executive after defeating his opponent, Reardon Sullivan.

Elrich, who has served as County Executive since 2018 after completing three terms on the county council, lives in Takoma Park. He began his political career as a member of the Takoma Park City Council. He also was a teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools for 17 years.

Elrich won his primary against businessman David Blair by only 32 votes after a recount.

Elrich said if he won reelection to office, his priorities would include continuing to help the county recover from the pandemic, increasing the amount of affordable housing, addressing climate change, and investing in education.

His reelection comes on the heels of members of the county’s Planning Board of Commissioners resigning as well as the council’s approval of Thrive Montgomery 2050, a plan Elrich strongly opposes.