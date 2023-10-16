HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With tensions rising in Israel and Gaza, members of a Jewish synagogue in Hagerstown had the opportunity to hear from an attaché at the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Noach Hacker briefed members of Congregation B’nai Abraham about Israel’s perspective on the Oct. 7 death and destruction in the Gaza region.

“Men, women, young people, babies burned alive,” said Hacher. “We are at war. We cannot accept anything less than a clear victory.”

Those in the congregation shared their reactions to Hacher’s remarks.

“This is the largest violent episode committed against the Jewish community since the Holocaust,” said Renee Burgan of Hagerstown.

Buck Macht, another congregation member from Hagerstown, has lived through Israel’s wars since the nation was created 75 years ago.

“It’s a matter of learning how to live with one another,” said Macht. “It’s about being brothers and sisters and that’s a battle. Hamas, from what I gather Mr. Hacher explained, does not have that intention.”