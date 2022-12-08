Black and white, woman pointing a old gun to front with one Hand on dark background

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m.

The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said that they did not yet have a suspect as of 8 p.m. They did say that they believed it to be an isolated incident.

The investigation was still ongoing Thursday evening.