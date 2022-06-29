HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A local car dealership is doing its part to ensure families in need will have a roof over their heads with a generous donation to Habitat for Humanity.

Sheehy Hagerstown is donating $1,500 to Habitat for Humanity of Washington County where the donation will directly benefit the new homeowners. The family will be moving into a brand new house on Lanvale Street in Hagerstown.

“It’s very exciting just to be in this house and know that somebody’s going to actually live here and be able to enjoy everything that the Habitat for Humanity of Washington County is doing to provide for a family that is in very much need,” Chris Gaston, sales director of Sheehy Hagerstown, said.

Sarah Rock, President of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, stressed the importance of organizations like Sheehy Hagerstown that can recognize the housing crisis in the country and actively try to assist local families not only with monetary donations but also with their time. Volunteers from Sheehy Hagerstown will be returning to the house in July to help with construction and other projects.

Jessica Scott, program manager of Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, explained that once a family is approved for their home, they can make customizations by choosing design aspects like the flooring or cabinet colors. Scott explained families need to meet certain qualifications, but after their application is accepted, Habitat for Humanity will help them pay special mortgage rates on their homes.

Scott explained that families need to meet a minimum income in order to qualify for a home through Habitat for Humanity. In Washington County, the applying family must fall within 30 percent of the poverty level and cannot exceed 60 percent of the poverty level. She says the qualification gap is not astronomically large but explains that the houses are tailored to people who could not normally walk into a bank and apply for a mortgage.

“We’re able to build a house alongside them, and then sell them the house and a 0% interest and then make their mortgage 30% of their income,” Scott explained. “Then we roll in taxes and insurance into that amount so that they never have to put a large sum of money out because we don’t want them to make a decision on paying their homeowners insurance or buying food for their family.”

As part of the conditions for the home, new homeowners must also put a $400 downpayment on the home and complete 200 hours of sweat equity. Scott explains most homeowners will work on their own homes to complete those hours.

In this particular home, the donation will help the new homeowners pay for upgraded appliances which Habitat for Humanity says are essential for the families they serve. Habitat for Humanity International will also supply some of the appliances for the homes such as centralized air conditioning and washer and dryer units that are now standard in every home.

“Having a washer and dryer and dishwasher still and the regular appliances is a big deal. You know if families had to buy that, I don’t know that everyone would be able to afford everything,” Scott said.” We want to make sure that when they come into the house, there’s nothing that they have to do.”

Rock and Scott also stressed that the ReStore is always looking for any and all donations like lightly used furniture and unused home items. The profits from the ReStore will directly benefit new homeowners and their build with Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers are always welcome to assist new homeowners with builds and no prior construction experience is necessary. For more information on how to get involved, please visit the official Habitat for Humanity website.