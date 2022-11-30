MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit.

Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when his plane crashed into a power line in Gaithersburg on Sunday evening. He said that the dark and fog contributed to low visibility.

He and his passenger, Janet Williams, were stuck in the plane for over seven hours as first responders worked to secure the plane and free them. Merkle told DC News Now that a blistering wind accompanied the fog and the dark as they waited for rescue.

Cheers erupted from a nearby spectating crowd as they were freed one at a time. Merkle and Williams were both treated for hypothermia and other injuries.

Merkle’s son made the trip down from Philadelphia the moment he heard about the crash. He made it to the site while his dad was still stuck over 100 feet off the ground.

“I don’t know how long we’re gonna be able to stay here,” Merkle said during a 9-1-1 call.

Sunday’s crash was the second time Merkle and all of his passengers survived a plane crash.

