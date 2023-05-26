MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The person overseeing the Purple Line project, which will establish light rail service between Bethesda and Carrollton, said he no longer is the executive director.

Matthew Pollack posted his announcement on LinkedIn Friday, stating that after three years with the Maryland Transit Administration, “it’s time to transition leadership of the Purple Line project over to the team that will take the project across the finish line.”

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light rail line that will provide a direct connection to the Metrorail Red, Green and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak, and local bus services.

Construction of the Purple Line began in 2016. It’s expected to be completed by 2026 when service is slated to begin.

The project has encountered delays, including some because of funding for the project, which is running years behind the date initially targeted for opening. The cost overage stands in the billions.

Pollack said he was proud of his time during the course of his time with the project and that he appreciated the opportunity he had to work for MTA and the State of Maryland, writing, in part: “I would especially like to thank former Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater and former Maryland Transit Administrator Kevin B. Quinn, Jr. for hiring me and supporting me as we made the difficult early decisions necessary to keep the project moving forward. To Project Director Ray Biggs, II, thank you for all your hard work and I look forward to your continued success.”

Veronica Battisti, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing for MDOT Maryland Transit Administration, shared the following statement with DC News Now: