MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Now that Larry Hogan has decided not to enter the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary, some think his eyes might be on another political office.

One expert said the state could see Hogan run for the U.S. Senate seat that is currently held by longtime incumbent Ben Cardin. Some have thought Cardin might retire when his seat is up for election in 2024.

Hogan announced on Sunday that he will not be running in the upcoming presidential primary that has declared candidates in former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Several others are considering runs for the presidency.

Larry Sabato, the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said that a presidential run wasn’t in the cards for Hogan given the stark shift of the Republican party to the right.

“The real reason is probably that he understands that he cannot win the nomination and in fact, he will help Donald Trump win it by adding yet another participant to the Republican primaries,” Sabato said. “You can’t really expect him to say, ‘I don’t think I can win.’ But in fact, we don’t think he could, either.”

But a run against Cardin — or for an open Senate seat if he retires — is a strong possibility and logical move for Hogan.

“I think Hogan is interested in Ben Cardin’s seat, especially if Cardin steps down and retires,” Sabato said. “And there are some indications that he might. There are mixed signals.”

Cardin, who is up for re-election in 2024, has not said if he is running for the office he has held since 2007. And Hogan has not indicated whether he will run for the Senate.

“I think he would be tempted to run for that Senate seat, which of course will alarm Sen. (Chuck) Schumer and the Senate Democrats,” Sabato said.

Does Hogan have any shot at being the presidential nominee in the future? Sabato said it’s not likely.

“It’s not going to be a presidential run unless he wants to lose,” he said of Hogan. “He is simply too far left for the Republican party. And by too far left, I mean he’s moderate, and they don’t nominate moderates anymore. Gerald Ford was probably the last moderate they ever nominated for president.”