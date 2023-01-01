MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people needed help getting out of their homes New Year’s Day after a fire started in an apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at Glenmont Crossing Apartments & Townhomes, located in the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd., Sunday morning after a fire started in the bedroom of a unit on the second floor.

Crews rescued several people from the two-alarm fire using ladders and other means. No one was hurt seriously.

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature. It caused about $75,000 in damage.

Several families were displaced as a result.