MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 firefighters were there to help control and put it out.

Based on witness accounts, Pete Piringer with MCFRS said the fire likely started on the outside of the townhome in the rear.

No one was hurt, but the damage was heavy, and several families were displaced.