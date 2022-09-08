UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers.

“I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, creeping the door open and all you see is this big smile or he’ll come downstairs in the basement and slide with his socks from the door until the back dor. So just his goofy but fun-loving antics, but definitely his smile,” said his mother Ranikka Lartey.

Instead of visiting her son’s grave site on the two-year anniversary of his death, Lartey drove nearly an hour to protest outside Prince George’s County Police Headquarters in Upper Marlboro.

“I’ve waited. I’m still waiting, I’m still waiting, and I think I just felt the need to speak up. Somebody has to say something if they’re not going to say anything to me. Let me bring my voice to them,” said Lartey.

Police say on September 7th, 2020, Payton Marshall was sitting in the car waiting to meet someone when he was shot and killed in a white Acura TLK sedan near the 1800 block of Metzerott Rd. in Adelphi, MD. Two years later, investigators say they still don’t know who pulled the trigger.

“ This remains an open and active investigation. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have information on who he was meeting,” they said in a statement to DC News Now.

“I, as a mother cannot just allow for the police department to just forget about my son, my son’s case. You cannot focus on one thing, if you are a detective of multiple cases you have to put in the same effort,” said Lartey.

During a peaceful protest, Lartey and the family were hoping to get attention and answers from detectives.

“He was a person. He deserved some kind of justice something. It’s them, they need to help in any way that they can for that justice to be brought for him,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to police before the peaceful protest on Wednesday, and after more than an hour of the family holding signs in front of the department investigators finally came out and spoke with Marshall’s family.

“They were very apologetic and tried to just talk about what they could. I’m understanding that they can’t tell me everything that’s going on. Just try to reassure me, I guess that they were still working, that they are not going to let it continue to just sit but I think walking away from that meeting, I think we kind of have some kind of reassurance. I think that was received,” she said.

Wednesday’s meeting was enough for Lartey and her family to begin healing and mourning the loss of Marshall.

“Today being the anniversary of his death, it seemed a little harder than it did last year. I think this helps, it helps a lot,” she said. “Before coming one thing I told my daughter was before coming I was just like I don’t know if this is a good thing. Maybe this isn’t a good thing, maybe I shouldn’t even do this, but I’m glad I did.”

If you have information, please contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.