HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A family is trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after a brutal fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

“They wouldn’t let me come down the street because it was blocked out, so I parked at the bank of the street and I ran here, and I just saw my house on fire,” Clarissa Quinn Turner said.

Clarissa Quinn Turner was at work at Fort Dietrich when she received calls that her home on Jade Court was on fire. When she finally got in contact with her family, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I got to my desk and my desk number was ringing and it was my husband. He said, ‘Hey, the house is on fire,'” Turner said. “It was like water and people everywhere and sirens going crazy, and it was like this smoke just going up and up and I’m looking like this can’t be real.”

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire quickly spread from the garage to the top of the house and destroyed the roof. Turner says she has no idea how the fire could’ve started.

“We had turned it into his mancave,” Turner said. “It was a living room sitting there and there was a refrigerator and that was it.”

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing. Turner is worried she may have to leave Hagerstown to find a new home after the fire took everything she owned.

“I had sentimental stuff from my mom and my dad who are deceased now and now I have nothing left of them,” Turner said.

The investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.