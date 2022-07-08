COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Just five years ago Lieutenant Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student was murdered on the University of Maryland’s campus just days before his graduation ceremony. Now the Collins family is calling on the White House to help lay him to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

“He loves his country and he was excited to serve his country. We’re just at the point where we want to make sure that he gets recognized because he was truly a young man that believed in being a patriot,” said his father Rick Collins.

In May 2017 Lt. Collins was approached by Sean Urbanksi while waiting at a bus stop near Annapolis Hall. Police say Urbanski asked Collins to move to the left. When he refused Urbanski stabbed him in the chest. Urbanski was convicted of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life. Prosecutors say this was a hate crime since Urbanksi was a supporter of Alt-Reich: Nation, a white nationalists hate group.

Now the Collins family says they simply want to lay their son to rest peacefully.

“You never heal it’s a constant fight that our son gets his due recognition. So, when you say healing process, if you’re constantly fighting, you can’t heal,” said his mother Dawn Collins.

Just two days before Collins an ROTC student at Bowie State died, he was sworn in as an officer for the U.S. Army. Recently when his parents requested he be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery, they were told by the U.S. Army because Collins never set foot on any transportation to take him to his first station so he is not being considered on active duty.

Rick and Dawn Collins are frustrated by this technicality, and they’re asking for an exception to the policy.

“[We want] total recognition from the United States Army for our son. We want full military honors to be presented to him, as would be afforded any other service member who dies on active duty,” said both parents.

Rick says they went through several steps since last year and received a denial letter this year. Now they’re asking the White House to step in.

“You go through the process of filling out various forms and paperwork and writing letters, making phone calls, and each time you think that there’s going to be a positive response,” said Rick.

“His service is what he gave to this country, and I will say, President Biden, grant us that exception to policy, and let’s do the right thing so we can continue in our healing process,” said Dawn.

Even as they stand on the memorial plot built in honor of their son, they want his legacy to continue to live on at Arlington Cemetery.

“Our son was killed exceptionally, he was targeted. He took the oath to defend this country. He didn’t defend a white America, black America, but the United States of America and now we’re asking the army to defend and be there for him as well,” said his mom.

They’re asking for the community’s help in signing a petition to show your support.

“We’re uniters not dividers, and so on saying move forward, work with us because this is our country,” his mom said.