LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas.

Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of a string of carjackings that happened within hours of each other on Monday.

His brother, Ernest Thomas told DC News Now he’s sad that this situation happened right around the corner from where they both stay.

“I was numb actually, I don’t really get emotional all the time but I was numb inside,” he said.

“I used to think it was some safe areas but it’s no safe areas anymore.”

Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. They found Lee suffering from gunshot wounds. He passed away at the hospital the next day. PGPD believes he was shot during a carjacking.

Lee’s brother says he only had the car for more nearly a month.

“I have 6 brothers, he was the youngest one. He just recently got a job at metro with the new car,” said Thomas. “He was driving a nice car. Probably if they came to the take car he didn’t comply. I don’t know that but that’s what I think,” he continued.

According to PGPD, there were 3 other carjackings that same night. One happened in Landover at 6:20 p.m., a second in Landover Hills at 8:30 p.m., a third in District Heights after 10 p.m. and possibly a fourth with Thomas’s incident.

Police say there was no indication whether all of these carjackings are connected.

“Carjackings are a concern for our agency and agencies across the region. Our Carjacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team (WAVE) is working around the clock to identify those who would commit this violent crime and has made more arrests this year than in 2021,” said PGPD.

There have been 89 adult arrests and 104 juvenile arrests in 2022, which compares to 69 adult arrests and 79 juvenile arrests at the same time in 2021.

As for Thomas’s brother Ernest, he’s coping with the laughter and memories in a space they once shared together.

“[It’s going to be] much quieter. You know I’ve had to go through some changes not as adverse as this but you have to get used to things you have to move on,” he said.

If anyone has any information about this investigation or any other incidents, you’re encouraged to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. You can remain anonymous.