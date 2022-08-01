MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that’s what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother’s death to be reclassified as undetermined.

“I feel hurt by justice system that doesn’t want to want to acknowledge the injustice that was done to my family,” said Warren.

Even Former Montgomery County State’s Attorney Doug Gansler called a grand jury to investigate the case. The grand jury found Keith’s cause of death inconclusive, so Gansler called for the state medical examiner to change the death certificate from suicide to undetermined.

“The family should at least have the justice which is all they’re asking for, by the way of having the medical report say undetermined,” said Gansler. “And not have to live under the cloud of thinking and believing that Keith Warren died by suicide when there was no evidence to support that finding.”

DC News Now reached out to the state’s attorney’s office, which wrote, “over the last three decades, there have been multiple police investigations into the death of Keith Warren. None of the investigations turned up evidence of criminal activity.”

We also contacted Montgomery County police, who echoed the state’s attorney’s response adding, “no new evidence has been introduced in recent years, and the medical examiner’s office has declined to reopen the investigation.”

At the time of Keith’s death, he was headed to college that fall. In his honor, his mother dedicated the last 23 years of her life to seeking justice and created the Keith Warren Justice Foundation.