PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A family mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy whom someone shot and killed near his home in Greenbelt is growing increasingly frustrated because of delays in the case against the person accused of killing the teenager.

“I just broke at that moment. I was holding him and when I was talking to him, I was telling my son, ‘I can’t believe this happened to you,'” said Kareem Wilson Sr. whose son, Kareem Jr., died in the 7800 block of Mandan Rd. in February.

Days later, police took a 16-year-old boy into custody for Kareem’s death. The 16-year-old was charged as an adult.

Wilson said since the arrest, the hearing date has been pushed back. Another delay came Wednesday. Wilson said he wants the prosecutors removed from the case.

“It’s like they are not being expedient in the process of trying to convict this person for murdering my child,” he said.

We reached out to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to ask about the delays, but we did not get a response.

“I want justice for my child. My family wants justice for Kareem Jr….Kareem Jr. is not supposed to be dead, Kareem Jr. is supposed to be here,” said Wilson.

“I’m hurt, and I am destroyed,” he said. “I’m here to say that my son’s life does matter, and he didn’t deserve to die.”