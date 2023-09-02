WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — These are difficult times for the Liggon Family, as they mourn the life of a young loved one.

“Naima was full of life and she was an amazing daughter,” said Joy Liggon as she described her daughter.

In the early hours of Aug. 27, Naima Liggon, 16, died when she was stabbed by a girl during a fight over sweet and sour sauce outside of a McDonald’s in Northwest, D.C.

“No parent brings their kid home from the hospital as a baby and expects to have a funeral 16 years later,” Liggon said.

Naima’s mother is not the only family member trying to cope with the death.

“I have images when I close my eyes and, believe it or not, the images that I do have I like – in terms of remembering her jovial and laughing and messing with me and, you know, messing around in the house,” said Liggon’s father, Wylace.

Right now, the family wants to focus on how Naima lived.

“Beautiful, intelligent, funny, clever, witty, like she just lit up the room,” Joy Liggon said.

Naima was set to start her junior year at Thomas Stone High School. She hadn’t yet decided on college or pursuing another career.

Naima may have followed her uncle’s career path.

“My brother was a barber,” Joy Liggon explained. “She taught herself to cut, and she cut everybody’s hair,” she said.

The one thing the family is not discussing is the night of Liggon’s death. There are too many questions about why the child was in the District that night.

“What I can tell you is that Naima’s a teenager,” Liggon said. “You know, there were rules in our house and Naima’s a typical teenager. And that’s what I’ll say.”

What has helped the family during this time has been the outpouring of support from the community. Even that, according to the family, has been overwhelming.

“The phone just doesn’t stop ringing. The phone’s ringing nonstop,” Liggon said. “The texts are coming in nonstop. The door. People are knocking on the door nonstop.”

The funeral for Naima Liggon is scheduled for Sept. 16 in Capitol Heights.