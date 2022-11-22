CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in 2003 said it would pay $100,000 to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his murder.

Maryland State Police said Richard Atkins Jr.’s family members found his body inside his apartment in the 100 block of E. Main St. in Westminster on Dec. 29, 2003. Investigators believe Atkins, who was 30 at the time of his death, was targeted and that robbery was the motive in the case.

Investigators said the person or people who killed Atkins went to his apartment on or about Dec. 27 of that year looking for money. When Atkins wouldn’t give any money, the person or people beat him with a blunt object, took money and DVDs, and left.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at (410) 996-7881.