MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a 5-year-old boy in Montgomery County will receive $275,000 after they said he was harassed and handcuffed by police at East Silver Spring Elementary back in January.

The police department released body cam video of the child leaving the school grounds and not wanting to come back. The video showed two officers scolding the child.

The whole encounter lasted 51 minutes. When last checked, both officers remained on the force.