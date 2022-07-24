MARYLAND (Stacker) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, backstage parties, and restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Maryland from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

OMDb

Penn Badgley

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/1/1986)

– Known for:

— Seth Bregman in “Margin Call” (2011)

— Woodchuck Todd in “Easy A” (2010)

— Michael Harding in “The Stepfather” (2009)

OMDb

Utkarsh Ambudkar

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/8/1983)

– Known for:

— Jern in “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (2019)

— Rin in “Blindspotting” (2018)

— Mouser in “Free Guy” (2021)

OMDb

Daniel Stern

– Born: Bethesda, Maryland (8/28/1957)

– Known for:

— Phil Berquist in “City Slickers” (1991)

— Marv in “Home Alone” (1990)

— Marv in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992)

OMDb

Lance Reddick

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (6/7/1962)

– Known for:

— Hotel Manager in “John Wick” (2014)

— Charon in “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017)

— General Caulfield in “White House Down” (2013)

OMDb

Dwight Schultz

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/24/1947)

– Known for:

— Lt. Barclay in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— German Doctor #1 in “The A-Team” (2010)

— Wilhelm ‘Deathshead’ Strasse in “Wolfenstein: The New Order” (2014)

OMDb

Thomas Jane

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (2/22/1969)

– Known for:

— Todd Parker in “Boogie Nights” (1997)

— Carter Blake in “Deep Blue Sea” (1999)

— Pvt. Ash in “The Thin Red Line” (1998)

OMDb

Brendan Hines

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/28/1976)

– Known for:

— Superian in “The Tick” (2016-2019)

— Eli Loker in “Lie to Me” (2009-2011)

— Gideon Wallace in “Scandal” (2012)

OMDb

Sean Murray

– Born: Bethesda, Maryland (11/15/1977)

– Known for:

— Thackery in “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

— Timothy McGee in “NCIS” (2003-2021)

— Zane Grey Hart in “Harts of the West” (1993-1994)

OMDb

Brandon Scott Jones

– Born: Bel Air, Maryland (6/6/1984)

– Known for:

— Donny in “Isn’t It Romantic” (2019)

— John Wheaton in “The Good Place” (2019-2020)

— Glen in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018)

OMDb

Shawn Hatosy

– Born: Frederick, Maryland (12/29/1975)

– Known for:

— Andrew ‘Pope’ Cody in “Animal Kingdom” (2016-2022)

— Detective Sammy Bryant in “Southland” (2009-2013)

— Elvis Schmidt in “Alpha Dog” (2006)

OMDb

Johnathon Schaech

– Born: Edgewood, Maryland (9/10/1969)

– Known for:

— Jonah Hex in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (2016-2018)

— Sean Walker in “Ray Donovan” (2013)

— Richard Fenton in “Prom Night” (2008)

OMDb

Elden Henson

– Born: Rockville, Maryland (8/30/1977)

– Known for:

— Foggy Nelson in “Daredevil” (2015-2018)

— Pnub in “Idle Hands” (1999)

— Lenny in “The Butterfly Effect” (2004)

OMDb

Richard Schiff

– Born: Bethesda, Maryland (5/27/1955)

– Known for:

— Dr. Emil Hamilton in “Man of Steel” (2013)

— Eddie Carr in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997)

— Toby Ziegler in “The West Wing” (1999-2006)

OMDb

Kevin Chamberlin

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/25/1963)

– Known for:

— Frank the Bouncer in “Road to Perdition” (2002)

— Dr. Monty Lemon in “Modern Family” (2015)

— Frank in “Grace and Frankie” (2017)

OMDb

André De Shields

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/12/1946)

– Known for:

— Teddy Dolson in “Extreme Measures” (1996)

— Sunday’ Legend #2 in “tick, tick…BOOM!” (2021)

— The Wiz in “The Wiz” (1983)

OMDb

Eddie Deezen

– Born: Cumberland, Maryland (3/6/1957)

– Known for:

— Malvin in “WarGames” (1983)

— Know-It-All in “The Polar Express” (2004)

— Eugene in “Grease” (1978)

OMDb

John Astin

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (3/30/1930)

– Known for:

— The Judge in “The Frighteners” (1996)

— Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family” (1964-1966)

— Professor Gangreen in “Return of the Killer Tomatoes!” (1988)

OMDb

James Ransone

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (6/2/1979)

– Known for:

— Eddie Kaspbrak in “It Chapter Two” (2019)

— Deputy in “Sinister” (2012)

— Ex-Deputy So & So in “Sinister 2” (2015)

OMDb

Josh Charles

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (9/15/1971)

– Known for:

— Knox Overstreet in “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

— Detective Fowler in “Four Brothers” (2005)

— T.J. McCabe in “S.W.A.T.” (2003)

OMDb

Alexis Denisof

– Born: Salisbury, Maryland (2/25/1966)

– Known for:

— The Other in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

— The Other in “The Avengers” (2012)

— Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in “Angel” (1999-2004)

OMDb

John Glover

– Born: Salisbury, Maryland (8/7/1944)

– Known for:

— Brice Cummings in “Scrooged” (1988)

— Daniel Clamp in “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (1990)

— Phil in “Payback” (1999)

OMDb

Michael Ealy

– Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (8/3/1973)

– Known for:

— Ricky Nash in “Barbershop” (2002)

— Jake Attica in “Takers” (2010)

— Dominic in “Think Like a Man” (2012)

OMDb

Chase Stokes

– Born: Annapolis, Maryland (9/16/1992)

– Known for:

— John B in “Outer Banks” (2020-2021)

— Reed in “Stranger Things” (2016)

— Martin in “Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” (2021)

OMDb

David Hasselhoff

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (7/17/1952)

– Known for:

— Mitch Buchannon in “Baywatch” (1989-2001)

— Michael Knight in “Knight Rider” (1982-1986)

— David Hasselhoff in “Piranha 3DD” (2012)

OMDb

Mark Rolston

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/7/1956)

– Known for:

— Bogs Diamond in “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

— Private Drake in “Aliens” (1986)

— Agent Russ in “Rush Hour” (1998)

OMDb

Kevin Kilner

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (5/3/1958)

– Known for:

— Ed Portman in “Raising Helen” (2004)

— Austin’s Dad in “A Cinderella Story” (2004)

— Jack Pruitt in “Home Alone 3” (1997)

OMDb

Divine

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (10/19/1945)

– Died: 3/7/1988

– Known for:

— Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray” (1988)

— Divine in “Pink Flamingos” (1972)

— Dawn Davenport in “Female Trouble” (1974)

OMDb

Jessie T. Usher

– Born: Maryland (2/29/1992)

– Known for:

— A-Train in “The Boys” (2019-2022)

— JJ Shaft in “Shaft” (2019)

— Adam in “Dangerous Lies” (2020)

OMDb

Charles S. Dutton

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/30/1951)

– Known for:

— Dillon in “Alien 3” (1992)

— Dr. Douglas Grey in “Gothika” (2003)

— Sheriff Ozzie Walls in “A Time to Kill” (1996)

Jemal Countess // Getty Images

Michael Cerveris

– Born: Bethesda, Maryland (11/6/1960)

– Known for:

— Mr. Tiny in “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant” (2009)

— Frank in “The Mexican” (2001)

— Jebedia Loven in “Stake Land” (2010)

OMDb

Hans Conried

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (4/15/1917)

– Died: 1/5/1982

– Known for:

— Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” (1953)

— Dr. Terwilliker in “The 5, 000 Fingers of Dr. T.” (1953)

— The Grinch in “Halloween Is Grinch Night” (1977)

OMDb

Robert Hays

– Born: Bethesda, Maryland (7/24/1947)

– Known for:

— Ted Striker in “Airplane!” (1980)

— Ted Striker in “Airplane II: The Sequel” (1982)

— Blaine Riker in “Superhero Movie” (2008)

OMDb

Ryan Pinkston

– Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (2/8/1988)

– Known for:

— Field Agent in “Punk’d” (2003)

— Drew in “Will & Grace” (2018-2019)

— Arnold in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” (2003)

OMDb

Lewis Black

– Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (8/30/1948)

– Known for:

— Anger in “Inside Out” (2015)

— Ben Lewis in “Accepted” (2006)

— Eddie Langston in “Man of the Year” (2006)

OMDb

John Patrick Amedori

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (4/20/1987)

– Known for:

— Gabe Mitchell in “Dear White People” (2017-2021)

— Jamie Brady in “Hindsight” (2015)

— Pete in “The Vatican Tapes” (2015)

OMDb

Dale Midkiff

– Born: Chance, Maryland (7/1/1959)

– Known for:

— Louis Creed in “Pet Sematary” (1989)

— Clark Davis in “Love Comes Softly” (2003)

— Darien Lambert in “Time Trax” (1993-1994)

OMDb

Bart the Bear

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/10/1977)

– Died: 5/10/2000

– Known for:

— The Bear in “The Edge” (1997)

— The Bald-Headed Bear in “The Great Outdoors” (1988)

— The Kodiak Bear in “The Bear” (1988)

OMDb

Judah Friedlander

– Born: Gaithersburg, Maryland (3/16/1969)

– Known for:

— Beer Guy in “Feast” (2005)

— Frank Rossitano in “30 Rock” (2006-2013)

— Toby Radloff in “American Splendor” (2003)

OMDb

Jameson Parker

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/18/1947)

– Known for:

— Brian Marsh in “Prince of Darkness” (1987)

— A.J. Simon in “Simon & Simon” (1981-1989)

— Dave Buchanon in “Jackals” (1986)

OMDb

Eric Edelstein

– Born: Patuxent River, Maryland (4/23/1977)

– Known for:

— Paddock Supervisor in “Jurassic World” (2015)

— Mr. Tonucci in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” (2014)

— Big Justin in “Green Room” (2015)

OMDb

Geoffrey Blake

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (8/20/1962)

– Known for:

— Wesley in “Forrest Gump” (1994)

— Fisher in “Contact” (1997)

— Kenny O’Donnell in “Godfather of Harlem” (2019)

OMDb

Nicholas Pryor

– Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/28/1935)

– Known for:

— Charles Warren in “Damien: Omen II” (1978)

— Joel’s Father in “Risky Business” (1983)

— Senator Delich in “Collateral Damage” (2002)