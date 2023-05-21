BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The third Saturday of May means only one thing in the racing world, The Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness Stakes dates back to 1873, two years before the Kentucky Derby. Maryland Governor Oden Bowie, named the middle jewel of the triple crown after Preakness, the first horse to win at Pimlico in 1870.

Each year, thousands dress in their best, and head to The Pimlico Race Course to enjoy a day of horse racing while others head to the infield to party. Preakness Live featured live music, pop-up restaurants, live entertainment, and Bruno Mars as the headliner.

You can’t attend the Preakness Stakes and not notice the hats. Men and women, young and old sported bowlers, fedoras, helmets, and cowboy hats. Some hats were so elaborate it looked like they should be at a royal wedding.

How important is fashion at the Preakness? One person was heard saying yesterday, if you don’t bring your best looks, then what’s the point of coming to Preakness?