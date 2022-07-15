HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a fatal car wreck in which one car was engulfed in flames on Halfway Boulevard in the area of Oak Ridge Drive Thursday evening.

Around 10 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a collision.

The investigation showed a Toyota was traveling East on Halfway when the driver lost control, veering into oncoming lanes. That’s when the Toyota struck a Chevy, causing the Toyota to catch fire as a result of the crash.

The two people inside the Chevy were taken to Meritus Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is autopsying and identifying the deceased, while the crash remains under investigation.