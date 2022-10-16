FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening.

Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck crashed into him.

Reineke was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken by helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to treat his injuries.

Police were still working to find what caused the crash. The road was closed for around three hours after the crash.