HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report.

At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder.

The driver of the red tractor-trailer was declared dead on scene, 63-year-old Jonathan David Leiner. The other vehicles driver was unharmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.