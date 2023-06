LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Lanham Severn Road in Lanham Md.

The Prince George’s Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the 9400 block of Lanham Severn Road to discover a man dead in the roadway.

The driver responsible was not found on scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this collision.